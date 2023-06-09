scorecardresearch
After Coinbase, Cathie Wood bought another $19.9 million share from Block Inc

Reportedly, ARK Invest, bought about $21 million in Coinbase stock

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Cathie Wood is the CEO, ARK Invest
In spite of the updated crypto regulations, Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Invest, bought another $19.9 million in shares of Block Inc.,  an American multinational technology conglomerate, right after buying $21 million in Coinbase stock, stated Cointelegraph. 

With insights from ARK Invest Daily Trades, ARK Invest’s new shares of Block bought between June 7, 2023, to June 8, 2023, amounting to 305,573, represents ARK’s fourth largest holding reaching about  4.81%,  Cointelegraph added.

As reported by Cointelegraph, on June 6, 2023, ARK Invest bought about 419,324 shares from Coinbase, having a value of about $21.6 million. Supposedly, this came after the COIN crashed by about 20% on June 5, 2023.

“We have Binance under increasing regulatory scrutiny for more criminal activities, fraud being one of them, therefore we have the competition for Coinbase disappearing, so that’s a good thing longer term for Coinbase,”  Cathie Wood explained, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 09-06-2023 at 13:51 IST

Stock Market