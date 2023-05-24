scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

After bankruptcy Core Scientific expects to gain back $46 million

Experts believe Coin Scientific will initiate a reorganization plan and file it in future

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, Core Scientific is a bankrupt Bitcoin miner
Going by sources, Core Scientific is a bankrupt Bitcoin miner

As reported by Cointelegraph, the new plan for Core Scientific, a bankrupt Bitcoin miner, is expected to be finalised by September. It is likely that the proceeding will end with about $46 million because of some favourable conditions of the current market. 

With insights from a filing made by the Texas Bankruptcy Court, on May 22, 2023, the lawyers of Core Scientific mentioned that their liquidity position has developed after the filing of the bankruptcy petition. Supposedly, it will initiate a reorganization plan and file it in future, Cointelegraph added. 

Sources revealed that the present plan is negotiated with stakeholders and the firm is “seeking to build as much consensus as possible,” about how the developed Core Scientific would be after the end of its bankruptcy proceedings, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Core Scientific expects that despite the delays in the proceedings of the bankruptcy and after the market conditions get more favourable, it will be able to add about $46 million extra in the funds, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 12:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market