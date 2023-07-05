scorecardresearch
Account abstraction might contribute to the popularity of Web3.0 in Asia

Reportedly, development of account abstraction, can offer greater programmable functionality

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, ConsenSys is an Ethereum software solutions provider
According to an executive from ConsenSys, an Ethereum software solutions provider, account abstraction, also known as “smart accounts” may contribute to inspire many users from the Asia region to invest in Web3.0,stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that  Laura Shi, director of strategic initiatives, ConsenSys, mentioned that this year the Ethereum and Web3.0 platforms  saw a rise in its popularity in Asia .“More dApps are improving UX for the Asian market, including introducing Asian language support,”   Laura Shi explained. 

As reported by Cointelegraph, Shi expects that the development of account abstraction, can offer greater programmable functionality and more “bank-like” features than a usual cryptocurrency wallet an this can eventually increase adoption in the region. Also, “The development of account abstraction will facilitate the onboarding of billion-level users in APAC to Web3.0” Shi added. 

Furthermore, “From the use-case perspective, we see Web3.0 social and gaming content has the largest potential in the coming years. It is powered by [a] zkEVM rollup solution and [an] account abstraction solution that enables gas fee subsidy and social recovery,” Shi told Cointelegraph. 

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:41 IST

