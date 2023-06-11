5 ways how Artificial Intelligence improve the workplace

By Vikram Ahuja

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now a part of our everyday lives. More than we may sometimes realize; AI solutions are changing almost every aspect of our lives, and this extends well into the workplace as well.

The impact of AI on the future of work is a critical question that arises with the evolution of computers and technology. Like other technological advancements in history, the rise of artificial intelligence has raised concerns about the potential obsolescence of human workers. However, the actual scenario is likely to be less bleak and more intricately intertwined with various complexities. Let’s look at five ways how AI in the workplace can benefit organisations.

Simplifying the recruitment process

Hiring skilled talent can be daunting, expensive, and sometimes, even frustrating. HR departments across industries are tasked with going through piles of job applications for vacancies across the organization. But given that 100% of candidate sourcing and matching can now be automated, this makes the candidate scanning process so much faster and easier. The bottom line is that AI speeds up the entire recruitment process by eliminating the need for manual tasks thereby making a recruiter more productive.

Increasing productivity

One of the biggest benefits of AI technology in the workplace is the offloading of repetitive tasks to AI, which gives employees the time to focus on more important aspects of the job. For example, Chatbots are becoming increasingly popular to offer 24/7 customer support. There are repeated and frequently asked questions about the company’s services and/or products and AI is exceptionally well-equipped to handle such repetitive tasks, enabling employees to be more productive in areas they are needed in.

Empowering employees to learn and up-skill

The most critical way in which AI will change the learning and development sector is to establish more optimized and effective training methods that can be incorporated across the organization. 93% of organizations today wish to integrate learning into the routine workflow. This does seem the most efficient and seamless way to learn. The best thing about AI technology in learning and up-skilling is that it allows training programs to adapt to the needs of each employee.

Increasing data and information security



Organizations, across the board, are increasingly investing in AI-based technology to identify security risks and implement data protection measures to safeguard their assets. AI and machine learning are poised to help them enhance their security posture because AI technology makes it possible to learn about and analyze potential cyber threats in real time. Based on this, they employ algorithms to build models of behaviors, and use these to make predictions about potential cyber attacks as new data emerges.

Augmenting the workforce

A largely misunderstood concept, an ‘augmented workforce’ is a working environment wherein human employees and machines or intelligent virtual assistants work alongside each other to drive increased productivity. Chatbots, messaging apps, and project management tools use AI to provide recommendations on how workflows can be made more efficient or effective. In a digital workplace, such tools are a requirement to help employees focus more on human-to-human interactions, and to invest their time in creative solutions.

Parting thoughts

Undoubtedly, AI has firmly established itself and will continue to shape our future, irrespective of our personal preferences. Personally, I don’t believe there is any cause for fear. The most effective approach is to embrace awareness and adaptability towards the ever-evolving technological landscape, including AI.

The author is MD ANSR, CEO, Talent500

