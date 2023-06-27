37% of Indian respondents consider cryptocurrencies as “future of money:” Survey

Consensys, a Web3.0 software technology company, has unveiled a global opinion survey on crypto and Web3.0, conducted online by YouGov, an international online research data and analytics technology group. The survey is believed to have polled a sample of 15,158 people, aged 18-65, between April 26 and May 18, 2023, in 15 countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, including 1013 people in India.

According to an official release, results have revealed that 37% of Indian respondents see cryptocurrencies as “future of money,” and 31% as “future of digital ownership” and as “a way to participate in global financial ecosystem.” Reportedly, 92% of participants demonstrated awareness of crypto, a fifth of the population currently owns cryptocurrency, and 57% of Indians respondents would consider investing in crypto in the next 12 months. Also, 57% of respondents believed crypto is an environmentally friendly technology. From what it’s understood, North, Central, Eastern and Northeastern states of India (94%) have shown highest traction for cryptocurrencies, followed by West (92%) and South (89%) regions. 62% participants consider data privacy to be important, while 53% expressed desire to have control over their identity on Internet. 39% respondents believed that they should have a share of the profit a company makes from their data, whereas 30% trusted the current Internet services with their data and personal information. Upon further research, volatility of the market (48%) together with fear of scams (44%) emerged as barriers to entry, followed by complexity of the ecosystem (36%) and difficulties to understand its purpose.

Also Read HSBC offers trading in crypto ETFs to customers in Hong Kong

Furthermore, the survey mentioned that Nigeria (65%) and Argentina (56%) show the highest motivation to own cryptocurrencies as a means to store value, while India (43%) considers it as an investment for the future. 67% of respondents in Nigeria, and 60% in India believed they add value to Internet, while five percent of respondents in Japan do. Among respondents familiar with NFTs, 76% of respondents in UK have never owned an NFT, compared to 24% of respondents in Vietnam. In India 39% respondents in India own NFTs. 58% of Nigerians, 50% of South Africans, and 44% of Mexicans say future of money is one of the concepts associated with cryptocurrencies, while 18% Indians, 15% of Brits and 17% of Germans said the same. People in India (44%), US (19%) and UK (20%) are likely to be concerned about scams compared to Japan and Korea (12% each). 57% of Brazilian respondents think that crypto is an environmentally friendly technology, while 25% in France think the same.

“The survey aims to confirm the emergence of a decentralised trust paradigm that empowers users and communities. Consensys aims to be a steward for builders and developers, supporting community empowerment and global impact,” Joe Lubin, founder and CEO, Consensys, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn