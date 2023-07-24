“1,509 awareness workshops on information security have been organised,” says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw during Rajya Sabha session

On July 21, 2023, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, was asked questions by V Vijayasai Reddy, Member of Parliament, around cyber security concerns in non-metropolitan areas and how the government aims to develop awareness around it. From what it’s understood, Reddy also stated that 25 percent of cases are closed due to insufficient evidence, four percent are chargesheeted and majority of cases are still pending for investigation.

In response to those questions, Vaishnaw mentioned that the government intends to ensure that Internet in India can be open, safe, trusted and accountable for all users. “With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the possibility that Digital Nagrik or citizens being exposed to user harms and criminality has also increased. Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats and it is necessary to create awareness among digital nagrik on issues of cyber security,” Vaishnaw added.

According to an official document, to create public cyber security awareness, different activities have been conducted as per Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s authorisation. Reportedly, 1,509 awareness workshops have been organised which covered “3,14,115 participants across 33 States and Union territories.” Insights from the document highlighted that seemingly 5.75 crore beneficiaries have been covered using various nodes, along with an cyber hygiene e-learning program being made available on ISEA awareness website and that CSC Academy has collaborated with corporate platforms to develop “cyber security and safety projects in the rural areas.” “In addition, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on an ongoing basis, which benefits all citizens, including those in rural areas,” the document stated.

Moreover, Vaishnaw spoke on how “the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has been designated as the nodal point in the fight against cybercrime.” Vaishnaw also quoted that “training curriculum was prepared for police personnel, public prosecutors and judicial officers for better handling of investigation and prosecution.”

“Cyber Swachhta Kendra (CSK) – Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, operated by CERT-In, has been established for detection of compromised systems in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users to prevent further malware infections. The centre works in close coordination and collaboration with Internet Service Providers, Academia and Industry. The centre provides detection of malicious programs and free tools to remove the same for common users,” the document concluded.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn