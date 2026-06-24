Supra Pacific Financial Services, a BSE-listed Non-Banking Financial Company, announced an ambitious expansion plan on Wednesday: establishing 500 branches across 15 states over the next three years, while targeting an asset base of ₹2,500 crore as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Supra Pacific opened its new corporate office in Mumbai with an aim to mark its presence in Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telangana, while expanding operations across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh,

Maharashtra and Goa. In the present phase, the company will open five new branches in Goa,

further enhancing access to formal financial services in underserved regions.

Manoj Ravi, CEO, said: “India’s growth story presents a tremendous opportunity to bridge the credit gap, particularly across Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities, rural villages and the country’s hinterlands. While financial inclusion has made significant progress, access to formal credit, especially Gold Loans and small business lending, remains limited in many regions.”

The company recorded strong growth, with its assets increasing by 64.39% during FY 2025-26,

from ₹290 Crore to ₹499 Crore. It now aims to achieve ₹750 Crore in assets during the current

financial year, progressing towards its ₹2,500 Crore target within three years. Supra Pacific continues to diversify its lending portfolio across gold loans, microfinance, and vehicle loans. It also plans to introduce working capital loans ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore for traders and MSMEs, alongside a new mobile application to deliver faster and more seamless digital financial services.