The government’s Rs 20,000 crore credit guarantee scheme has failed to significantly improve credit access for smaller microfinance institutions (MFIs), as banks remain cautious about lending to low-rated lenders despite an 80% guarantee against defaults. Smaller MFIs and industry bodies have approached the finance ministry seeking intervention, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Some banks remain hesitant to lend to smaller institutions, citing concerns over their creditworthiness,” a senior microfinance industry executive said.

“The scheme was also intended to improve funding access for smaller MFIs, but that objective has not been achieved,” the executive added.

Launched in March, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions (CGSMFI) 2.0 provides guarantee cover through the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company against expected losses on loans extended by banks and financial institutions to NBFC-MFIs and MFIs for on-lending.

The scheme provides coverage of up to 80% of the default amount for small MFIs, 75% for medium-sized entities and 70% for large MFIs.

Initially valid until June 30, the scheme was extended last month until August 31, or until guarantees aggregating Rs 20,000 crore are issued. However, only Rs 770 crore had been sanctioned under the scheme as of June 10.

Vivekanand Salimath, chairman of Bengaluru-based IDF Financial Services, said the guarantee scheme is a positive step for an industry facing funding constraints, but smaller institutions are yet to benefit meaningfully.

“Banks continue to attach significant importance to credit ratings because of the overall stress in the sector. Most banks’ lending policies permit financing only to investment-grade institutions, typically those rated BBB+ and above,” he said.

Following sector-wide stress, several MFIs, particularly smaller ones, have faced rating downgrades, further limiting their access to bank funding.

Salimath said that under the post-pandemic Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), banks were encouraged to lend even to entities rated BB. “This time, no such direction has been given,” he said.

In India, ratings of BBB- and above are considered investment grade.

Another industry executive said the Joint Secretary in the finance ministry had sought feedback from industry participants and banks to understand the gap between the scheme’s intent and actual implementation.

The microfinance sector has been under prolonged pressure due to borrower overleveraging and state-level regulations restricting coercive recovery practices, which led to a sharp deterioration in asset quality.

The sector’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) rose 3% sequentially to Rs 3.25 lakh crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, ending seven consecutive quarters of contraction.

K. Paul Thomas, the newly appointed chairman of Sa-Dhan, said improving funding access for smaller MFIs would be among his key priorities. He noted that many banks have internal policies requiring borrowers to maintain minimum investment-grade ratings, creating a hurdle for smaller institutions.

“We will continue engaging with banks and policymakers to address this issue,” he said.

Apart from funding access, Sa-Dhan plans to strengthen the institutional capacity of smaller MFIs. The association is working with 21 small MFIs under an acceleration programme focused on improving governance, operational capabilities and growth prospects.

Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates, said banks’ reluctance reflects a broader move towards risk-based lending. Credit enhancement mechanisms can encourage lending, she added, but they cannot force banks to finance institutions where concerns remain over asset quality, capital strength or governance.