State Bank of India (SBI) has been ranked the 16th strongest bank globally and the only Indian name with AAA+ rating, the highest accolade for brand strength, according to the 2026 Banking 500 journal released by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance on Thursday. The report also names HDFC Bank as the most valuable Indian banking brand, although it dropped seven places to 31 from its 2025 ranking in the global rankings.

Strength vs. Value

SBI’s brand value rose by 2% y-o-y to reach $8.1 billion as the bank claimed the 56th spot (down from 49 last year) among the most valuable global brands. HDFC Bank’s brand value saw a decline of 7% to reach $12.4 billion this year, but it climbed four places from 2025 to reach the 28th rank for brand strength globally. ICICI Bank’s brand value climbed by 19% to $5.5 billion, taking it six places ahead of last year’s ranking to 76.

Indian banking brands continue to gain ground globally, with 19 banks from the country featured in the rankings, collectively representing $47.8 billion in brand value.

The report credits SBI’s latest performance to its continued diversification and digital initiatives that have driven customer acquisition, cross-selling and higher transaction volumes. HDFC Bank’s performance in the last year was underpinned by its acquisition of HDFC Limited in 2023, which positioned the bank as a direct provider of housing loans and broadened its retail product suite.

Digital Edge

“India’s banking sector over the last couple of years has invested heavily in back-end technology and CX (customer experience) interfaces, enabling a smoother engagement with its vast customer base. In our 2026 analysis, we witness mid-sized banks, both public and private, closing the gap rapidly with large, established private and public sector banks, demonstrating the power of technology to bring services closer to end-customers,” said Ajimon Francis, managing director India for Brand Finance, noting that the brands to watch out for are Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank and Yes Bank, among others.

Some of the other Indian names on the global list include Axis Bank (96), Canara Bank (136), Union Bank of India (151), Punjab National Bank (153), Kotak Mahindra (160), Indian Bank (194), Bank of India (209), IndusInd (247), IDBI (286), Federal Bank (293) and Yes Bank (346), among others.