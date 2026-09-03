RBL Bank has mobilised $3.40 billion (Rs 32,472 crore) under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits up to August 31, the bank informed the exchanges on Wednesday.

Loans provided by the international banking unit of the bank against such deposits are around $1.08 billion (Rs 10,309 crore). “The deposit mobilisation was also supported by our promoter, Emirates NBD and their subsidiaries/affiliates, leveraging the strong UAE and India corridor,” the bank said. According to recent media reports, the private sector bank had plans to raise $500 million through dollar bond issuances, which later got shelved. RBL Bank offered an interest rate of 6.25-6.35% on 3-5 year FCNR(B) deposits.

Among larger private sector banks, ICICI Bank reported that it garnered around $17.88 billion (Rs 1.70 lakh crore).

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced that special forex swap window had pushed mobilisation through foreign currency non-resident, or FCNR(B) deposits, at $127.22 billion by August 31 – well above the earlier estimates. Overall, the total foreign currency mobilisation was a staggering $136.4 billion, according to provisional data by the RBI.

FCNR(B) deposits accounted for the bulk of the inflows in the final 10 days as well, surging by $61.8 billion from $65.4 billion on August 21 to $127.22 billion by August 31. By comparison, OFCB inflows rose marginally from $4.9 billion to $5.26 billion, while ECB-related inflows increased from $2.6 billion to $3.89 billion.