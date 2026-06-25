The Reserve Bank of India’s holdings of Indian government securities rose to a multi-year high after aggressive bond purchases. According to the central bank data released this week, its bond holdings increased to 17.6% of outstanding issuance at the end of March from 14.5% as of December-end.

“The RBI had to undertake large-scale G-Sec purchases through OMO operations to inject durable liquidity into the banking system, which resulted in RBI holdings reaching multi-year highs,” said Mataprasad Pandey, vice president, Arete Capital.

Analysing FY26 Liquid Surge

The RBI had bought bonds worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore through open market operations (OMOs) and Rs 90,000 crore through secondary market purchases in the March quarter. In FY26, they purchased a record Rs 8.56 lakh crore, which accounted for more than 80% of net borrowing. Outstanding bond issuance stood at Rs 125.67 lakh crore as of March-end.

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Alok Singh, treasury head at CSB Bank, said that last year’s liquidity injection was needed to keep the economy running smoothly, as forex intervention and deposit crunch had tightened liquidity. “This year, inflows from FCNR (B) deposits should help manage the liquidity situation.”

Market participants expect this share to decline, as bond purchases are likely to be lower this year and the measures taken to boost dollar inflows should improve liquidity.

Outlook for FY27

“Before the June policy, there was a large balance of payments (BOP) deficit, but the policy had already shifted expectations to neutral BOP or a small surplus because crude was still elevated. With oil prices easing now below $80 per barrel, the BOP surplus is expected to improve. Given the expected inflows from the policy measures and lower oil prices, further OMO purchases may not be necessary,” said Guara Sengupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Pandey said that, under the current conditions, where system liquidity remains broadly within the RBI’s comfort zone, liquidity management can be effectively carried out through VRR (variable rate repo) auctions rather than relying on substantial OMO purchases. Therefore, he expects the RBI’s share of G-sec holdings to come down as compared to last fiscal.

Market participants said that OMOs are not exactly deficit financing, but they help in balancing supply and demand, keeping G-Sec yields contained for the government, and reduce borrowing costs.