The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a $5-billion dollar-rupee buy/sell swap auction with a three-year tenor to inject durable liquidity into the banking system, as it grapples with tightening domestic liquidity conditions and mounting pressure on the rupee amid elevated crude oil prices.

The auction, scheduled for May 26, will allow banks to sell dollars to the RBI in exchange for rupees, with an agreement to reverse the transaction at a pre-determined exchange rate at a future date. The move is expected to infuse roughly ₹42,000-43,000 crore into the banking system.

Analysts said the swap mechanism enables the RBI to simultaneously manage currency volatility and domestic liquidity without resorting to a formal policy rate cut. Due to the self-reversing nature, banks will receive rupee liquidity immediately, while the RBI adds to its foreign exchange reserves for the tenor of the swap.

The move comes at a time when the rupee is facing heightened pressure due to delays in a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. The rupee has weakened more than 6% since the Iran war began, pushing up crude. The Indian currency has fallen to consecutive record lows, including an all-time low of 96.96 per dollar on Wednesday.

“It is essentially a liquidity-management and FX-stabilisation tool rather than a direct rupee-defence intervention,” said Kunal Sodhani, treasury head at Shinhan Bank.

ALSO READ Explainer: How India raised dollar deposits from NRIs during earlier crises

Defensive Firewalls

Sodhani added that the move was aimed at offsetting liquidity tightening caused by foreign exchange intervention and preventing money-market rates from hardening excessively. “Without liquidity support, overnight rates, CP/CD yields and short-end bond yields could rise sharply. The RBI likely wants to avoid an unintended tightening of domestic financial conditions while still defending the rupee,” he explained

Agreed Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, “Since the RBI has been selling dollars and intervening in the forex market since March, there is a need to absorb dollars. With forward premiums elevated, a buy-sell swap would help. Moreover, it would help in elongating the maturity of the forward book,” she said.

Bypassing Rate Cut Signals

The RBI’s decision is significant for several reasons. First, it signals growing concern within the central bank over tightening liquidity conditions even as inflation risks remain elevated because of high crude oil prices. A repo rate cut at this stage could send an overly dovish signal to markets. The swap route, therefore, offers the RBI a more calibrated liquidity management tool.

Second, easier liquidity conditions could help moderate short-term interest rates and improve funding conditions for banks and corporates. Treasury officials and economists expect the operation to cool dollar-rupee forward premiums and reduce hedging costs for importers and companies.

Rajeev Pawar, treasury head at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said the RBI is likely anticipating liquidity outflows due to tax payments and is seeking to inject liquidity accordingly. He added that through the buy-sell swap, the RBI can also effectively borrow dollars.

Pawar further noted that market participation would need to be monitored closely. “Banks may have limited capacity to participate if they are already at their $100-million cap,” he said.

The measure assumes greater importance as India’s external sector pressures have intensified in recent weeks. Rising crude oil prices are expected to widen the current account deficit, while foreign portfolio outflows and persistent pressure on the rupee have complicated monetary management.

By injecting rupee liquidity while replenishing dollar reserves, the RBI is attempting to balance currency stability with support for domestic financial conditions.

Economists said the move reflects the central bank’s preference for targeted liquidity operations over broad monetary easing at a time when inflation risks remain uncertain. The auction is among the larger forex swap operations undertaken by the RBI in recent years and underlines the scale of the current liquidity challenge facing the financial system.

In a separate announcement, the RBI said it will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction on Thursday for ₹1.25 lakh crore to infuse additional liquidity into the banking system.