The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected the demand from microfinance institutions (MFIs) to relax the norms governing the ratio of a household’s monthly loan repayments to its income, known as the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR).

The ratio, capped at 50% of monthly household income, is already a liberal threshold, given the limited financial cushion available to low-income households and their vulnerability to economic shocks, RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu said.

Murmu cited a study by the National Council for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in March that showed an average microfinance borrower spends just 18.7% of monthly household income on loan repayments, while nearly two-thirds goes towards consumption.

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He was speaking at the launch of Micro Matters: Macro View – India Microfinance Review FY25-26, organised by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) in Mumbai on November 13. The RBI released his speech on Sunday.

Periodic surveys conducted by NABARD, titled Rural Economic Conditions & Sentiments Surveys, also show similar results. Consumption and other expenses account for roughly three-fourths of monthly household income, leaving the remainder for loan repayments and savings.

In such a scenario, an accommodative view on FOIR may be uncalled for, Murmu said. From a risk management perspective, the regulatory FOIR should be treated as a prudential ceiling rather than a target that every household is expected to reach, the RBI top executive added.

Under the existing framework, households with an annual income of up to `3 lakh are eligible for microfinance loans from regulated entities. The microfinance industry had approached the regulator seeking a review of the norms governing the annual household income threshold and the FOIR limit. Industry players had also sought more accommodative FOIR limits, including proposals to consider only the interest component of certain loans and excluding the principal repayment component.

On the income threshold, Murmu said a review would be undertaken based on an assessment of the need for a revision and developments in the industry. Meanwhile, the industry must strengthen its household income assessment and reporting processes to maintain credibility and prevent the misuse of any changes in regulatory thresholds.

According to credit bureau CRIF’s data, the microfinance portfolio stood at Rs 3.28 lakh crore in September, down 5% year-on-year and 1.4% quarter-on-quarter. The portfolio comprised 96 million active loans serving 64 million borrowers. The reduction reflects deliberate policy recalibration, along with moderated loan originations during the previous quarter, according to CRIF’s MicroLend Report for November.