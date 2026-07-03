Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 63.60 lakh on Bank of Baroda after it was found that the bank had collected a higher rate of interest in certain loan accounts and for not uploading KYC records onto the Central Records Registry within the prescribed timeline.

“The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The bank had collected interest at a rate higher than the contracted rate in certain loan accounts. And for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on ‘Fair Practices Code for Lenders’ and ‘Know Your Customer (KYC),” RBI said in a release.

In another statement RBI also imposed a fine of Rs 3.10 lakh on GIC Housing Finance Limited (the company) for non-compliance with provisions of the ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions’ issued by RBI. The statutory inspection of the company was conducted by the National Housing Bank (NHB) with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2025.

“After considering the company’s reply to the notice and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI found that the following charge against the company was sustained, warranting imposition of monetary penalty. The company failed to put in place a system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts, with such periodicity being at least once in six months,” RBI said in the release