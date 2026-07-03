Two separate regulatory notes put out on Wednesday have assuaged concerns over a new norm that could have ended up questioning the autonomy exercised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), a unified regulator, over GIFT IFSC entities.

An FAQ issued on Wednesday has clarified that regulated entities operating out of GIFT IFSC will be required to file their Foreign Liabilities and Assets (FLA) return with the IFSCA, instead of with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Similarly, subsidiaries of foreign entities set up in GIFT IFSC will also have to file their FLA returns with the IFSCA.

The FLA return has to be filed annually with the RBI and captures foreign liabilities such as foreign equity investments in Indian entities and their external debt and payables, as well as foreign assets that includes overseas equity investments made by Indian entities and their overseas debt and receivables.

An FAQ issued in March had mandated these entities to file their return with RBI, raising concerns that such entities would have to separately liaise and maintain their documents with the apex bank. The move could have also ended up undermining the authority of the IFSCA and diminishing GIFT City’s competitive edge in the global landscape.

“The clarification reaffirms the autonomy of the IFSCA over GIFT IFSC entities and is consistent with the respective carve-outs provided under the IFSCA and FEMA regulations,” said Harshal Bhuta, Partner, PR Bhuta & Co.

Section 13 of the IFSCA Act, 2019, establishes the IFSCA as the unified, singular regulator for all financial institutions in the IFSC. Section 44A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 states that the powers exercisable by the RBI under this Act will not extend to an International Financial Services Centre.

Resolving the Legal Paradox

The requirement to file FLA returns with the RBI would have created uncertainty for investment funds as well as other GIFT IFSC entities such as banking units, finance companies, aircraft/ship lessors and ancillary service providers. “The primary draw of the IFSC is the legal position that it is a “foreign jurisdiction” situated within India, where entities are treated as non-residents under FEMA. Subjecting IFSC entities to the RBI’s FLAIR portal reporting shatters this legal position,” a letter written by industry body AIF CFO Association to the Department of Economic Affairs in April had said.

According to Bhuta, the complexity arises because investments into the IFSC are deemed to be overseas direct investments (ODI) under FEMA, while investments made by IFSC entities into onshore India are treated as foreign direct investments (FDI), even though the IFSC forms part of Indian territory.

ALSO READ Microfinance & gold rewriting Axis Bharat Banking loan book

“This created uncertainty over whether capital flows between IFSC entities and the rest of the world, as well as between IFSC and onshore India, should be reported as cross-border transactions for the purposes of the IMF’s statistical framework and the compilation of India’s Balance of Payments (BoP) and International Investment Position (IIP),” said Bhuta.

Balance of Payments Data

In a note on Wednesday, the IFSCA said that while FDI norms did not apply to foreign investments made in such regulated entities, data relating to such investments are required for compilation of BoP data. Accordingly, such entities would not be required to file their FLA return with the RBI. The IFSCA is expected to issue detailed instructions for submitting the necessary data for filing soon.

The FLA return filing requirement typically applies to Indian companies, LLPs and other eligible entities that have either received FDI or made ODI as well as to alternative investment funds. The due date for filing for the previous financial year is July 15.

GIFT IFSC acts as an offshore financial jurisdiction within India, with an aim to bring global capital and investments onshore while offering a highly competitive tax environment.