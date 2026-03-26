The average balance in no-frills Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts has climbed to a record Rs 5,233, with total deposits crossing the Rs 3 lakh crore mark.

As of March 11, 2026, aggregate balances stood at Rs 3.03 lakh crore across nearly 578.6 million beneficiaries, according to official data.

The steady increase in average balances indicates a clear shift in how these accounts are being used. Once seen largely as dormant or zero-balance accounts, they are now actively serving as channels for savings, direct benefit transfers (DBT), and routine financial transactions.

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The average deposit per account has risen consistently over the years—from Rs 3,694 in March 2022 to Rs 4,087 in March 2023, Rs 4,476 in March 2024, and Rs 4,719 in March 2025—before reaching the current level. In FY26 so far, net accretion in PMJDY balances has been around Rs 43,000 crore, compared with a closing balance of about Rs 2.6 lakh crore at the end of FY25.

The number of beneficiaries has also grown, reaching 578.6 million accounts as of March 11, 2026, up from 551.8 million a year earlier. A significant 452.3 million of these aoccunts are in rural and semi-urban areas, highlighting the scheme’s continued outreach in underserved regions, while 126.3 million are in urban and metro centres. Women account holders number 322.6 million, pointing to meaningful gains in financial inclusion.

Public sector banks continue to dominate with 447.6 million accounts and deposits of Rs 2.38 lakh crore. Regional rural banks follow with 108.9 million accounts and Rs 55,460 crore in deposits, while private and cooperative banks hold a smaller share.

The issuance of 401.7 million RuPay debit cards reflects growing transaction capabilities and deeper digital integration. Taken together, the rise in total deposits and the steady increase in average balances suggest that PMJDY has moved well beyond basic account opening to become a functional savings platform that supports welfare delivery and strengthens household financial stability.

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The JAM trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile—has played a key role in enabling large-scale, technology-driven, real-time DBTs, especially during the pandemic. Between FY15 and FY24, DBT transfers have generated cumulative savings of nearly Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

Importantly, PMJDY accounts require no minimum balance and offer interest on deposits, making them both accessible and appealing for low-income households.