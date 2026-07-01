Banks are looking to scale up deposits from non-financial entities after the revised liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) norms provided more favourable treatment to such funds. The move is also expected to open up fresh business opportunities for lenders.

The final norms, which came into effect in April, rationalised the treatment of wholesale funding from “other legal entities”. As a result, deposits from non-financial entities such as trusts (educational, charitable and religious), partnerships, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs) now carry a lower run-off factor of 40%, compared with the earlier 100%.

The run-off factor indicates the likelihood of deposits being withdrawn from a bank. A higher run-off factor requires banks to maintain more high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), mainly government securities, that can be quickly liquidated during periods of financial stress.

Easing LCR Implications

“Deposits from non-financial institutions tend to be more stable. With the reduced risk weights, any additional flows that banks tap from these sources will further strengthen their base of sticky deposits over time,” said Reynold D’Souza, head – branch banking (North & East) and TASC (Trusts, associations, societies, clubs) business, Axis Bank.

He added that increasing penetration in these segments will improve funding stability, and the revised norms are expected to benefit the banking system as a whole. Axis Bank has already been growing this book over the past year and plans to double these deposits during the current year.

“When we tap bulk deposits, we usually have to balance the LCR impact carefully. These deposits carry specific weights, which also tend to push rates lower. Now, with the lower run-off factor for trusts, LLPs and partnerships, we can go a little more comfortably without worrying as much about adverse LCR implications,” said Joy P V, executive vice-president and country head – liabilities, Federal Bank.

With these relaxations, the revised LCR framework provides banks with additional liquidity headroom and allows them to step up lending.

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Mitigating the Deposit Crunch

The LCR norms require banks to hold high-quality liquid assets such as government securities or cash to manage sudden cash outflows during a financial stress event. It is calculated as HQLA divided by total projected net cash outflows over 30 days. Banks are required to maintain a minimum LCR of 100%.

“Since wholesale deposits from non-financial corporates attract a lower run-off factor under the revised LCR framework, which became applicable from April, banks would prefer to raise such deposits within their overall target for wholesale deposits,” said Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and sector head, ICRA.

Banks have been grappling with a deposit crunch, and the revised norms are expected to provide some relief, bankers said.

The revised norms also mandate banks to maintain an additional run-off factor of 2.5%, instead of the proposed 5% in the draft norms, for retail and small business deposits linked to internet and mobile banking (IMB).