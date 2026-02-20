Data from the RBI’s Bulletin show that net foreign direct investment (FDI) remained negative for the fourth consecutive month in December 2025 due to a rise in repatriation and outward FDI.

Persistent Outflows

In December, net FDI outflow was $1.6 billion, following $475 million in November, and $1.7 billion each in September and October last year. However, net FDI rose to $4 billion during April-December 2025 from US$ 0.6 billion during the same period last year.

Strong Gross Inflow

Gross inward FDI rose to $73.3 billion during April-December 2025 from $63.1 billion during the same period last year.