India’s next phase of financial inclusion will depend less on the quantum of credit generated and more on how efficiently and responsibly it reaches households, small businesses and underserved borrowers, Abhimanyu Munjal, chairman of the CII National Committee on NBFCs & HFCs, said at the 7th CII NBFC & HFC Summit in Mumbai.

Munjal, who is also managing director and CEO of Hero FinCorp, identified three priorities for the non-banking financial sector as India looks towards 2030: diversifying funding sources, strengthening digital credit infrastructure and enabling responsible product innovation.

“As we look towards 2030 and beyond, I believe the opportunity before our sector is not merely to grow in scale. The next phase of financial inclusion will not be defined simply by how much credit India creates. It will be defined by how intelligently, how responsibly, and how widely this credit is distributed,” Munjal said.

Diversifying Funding Channels

Munjal called for NBFCs to reduce their dependence on bank funding by deepening corporate bond and Pass-Through Certificate markets and increasing participation from long-term institutional investors such as pension and insurance funds. He also sought a review of External Commercial Borrowing norms to improve access to global capital, including through GIFT City.

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest Financial Stability Report, released in June 2026, highlighted developments in the financial sector’s risk and resilience landscape.

Leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure

Munjal said India’s digital public infrastructure could help lenders improve underwriting and expand formal credit. He pointed to the Account Aggregator framework, credit bureaus and consent-based data sharing as tools that could improve credit assessment, particularly for MSMEs.

“We created tech to improve decisions; not to outsource responsibility,” Munjal said, stressing that AI adoption must be accompanied by governance, cybersecurity, transparency and customer protection.

He also backed greater flexibility for revolving credit products for borrowers with established credit histories, provided lenders maintain appropriate limits, disclosures and risk controls.

“AI should enhance judgement. It should never replace accountability,” he said, adding that the sector’s success should ultimately be measured by the quality and reach of credit rather than its volume.