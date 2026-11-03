National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has begun discussions with multilateral agencies such as New Development Bank (NDB) and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to raise about $1 billion under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concessional currency risk hedging window.

Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G said the development finance institution is stepping up overseas borrowings to mitigate the impact of hardening of interest rates.

The RBI window is open till December. The central bank is providing 1.5% exchange rate risk cover to lenders. NaBFID is planning raising around $4 billion via the overseas route under this facility.

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Rising of market rates, both domestic and external, has made lenders review resource-raising strategies. Domestic borrowings have become relatively costly. Investors in the Indian market are asking for a coupon rate of over 8% from top-rated financial institutions for 10-year paper. With the hike in repo rate, banks, which have given credit lines to NaBFID, would begin to revise rates for external benchmark-linked loans, Rai told FE.

The institution has already raised $750 million through maiden 10-year bonds and $500 million via external commercial borrowings (ECBs). It can mobilise another $350 million under the ECB route.

The infrastructure lender was in the final stage to tie up a loan facility of $1 billion from international commercial lenders. This facility is backed by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank group.

Rai said MIGA-backed credit was cheap with lending rates of below 7%. Proceeds are expected to be deployed to finance renewable energy projects, including solar, battery energy storage systems and digital infrastructure.