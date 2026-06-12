After seven quarters of contraction, the microfinance sector’s gross loan portfolio (GLP) posted a sequential growth of 3% to ₹3.25 lakh crore in Q4FY26, aided by a sharp recovery in disbursements and improving asset quality.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the sector’s GLP remained 13% lower than ₹3.75 lakh crore reported in March 2025, according to the 57th edition of Micrometer for Q4FY26 released by Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory body for the sector.

Microfinance loan disbursements rose 28% quarter-on-quarter to a seven-quarter high of ₹77,524 crore in Q4FY26. The industry had last witnessed higher quarterly disbursements in Q4FY24, when it reported a record ₹1.07 lakh crore.

“We can now say that despite the tough 2 years, Industry is turning the corner as evidenced by uptick in portfolio and continued improvement in Portfolio at Risk – PAR 31-180 declining to 2.0% as of March 2026 compared to 6.3% a year ago,” Alok Misra, CEO & Director of MFIN said in a statement. He added that a significant policy development which will further strengthen this recovery is the CGSMFI 2.0 scheme of Government of India. Recent extension of the scheme till August 2026 will allow sufficient time for utilisation.

The number of active loan accounts in the microfinance sector declined sharply to 101 million in March 2026 from 133 million a year earlier. The number of unique borrowers also fell to 64 million from 78 million during the same period. However, the average loan ticket size increased 9% year-on-year to ₹77,524, indicating a shift by lenders towards higher-quality borrowers rather than expanding the borrower base.

While portfolio growth has only just resumed, credit quality has improved significantly and returned to pre-March 2024 levels. PAR 31-90 days improved to 0.8% as of March 31, 2026 from 2.8% a year ago, while PAR 91-180 days declined to 1.2% from 3.5%. Both metrics have shown steady improvement over the past eight quarters.

The improvement in asset quality follows a series of guardrails introduced by industry bodies MFIN and Sa-Dhan, including a cap of ₹2 lakh on total outstanding debt per borrower and a reduction in the maximum number of lenders per borrower to three from four.

MFIN, however, cautioned lenders to factor in the potential impact of a below-normal monsoon forecast and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, both of which could affect rural livelihoods and repayment behaviour.

NBFC-MFIs continued to be the largest providers of microcredit, accounting for 44.2% of the industry’s outstanding portfolio, followed by banks at 32.7%. Small finance banks and NBFCs made up the remaining share. While all lender categories reported a decline in portfolio on a year-on-year basis, the contraction was steepest among banks at 30%, while NBFC-MFIs recorded the lowest decline at 2.7%.