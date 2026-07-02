Axis Bank is witnessing a shift in the composition of its Bharat Banking portfolio covering rural and semi-urban regions — a reduction in the dominance of traditional farm lending as newer segments such as gold loans and microfinance grow at a faster pace.

In the near term, the bank expects the change in the product mix to deepen and strengthen its profitability as well, Group Head-Bharat Banking Bipin Saraf said.

Farmer finance and Bharat Enterprise remain the two largest segments within the portfolio, though with a lower share. The share of farmer finance declined to 37% at the end of March from 43% a year ago while Bharat Enterprise — which finances the broader rural value chain including warehouses, traders and processors — fell to 29% from 32%. According to data shared by the bank, its gold loan book expanded 51% year-on-year as of March 31 while retail and wholesale microfinance grew 39% and tractor finance 23%.

“Gold is a segment where we believe there is significant headroom for growth. We recorded strong growth last year and have launched products such as gold-backed MSME loans. Going forward, we are moving towards a more secured lending portfolio, and you will see the product mix changing accordingly,” he said.

Corporate-to-Retail

To expand its rural franchise, the bank is also adopting a “corporate-to-retail” strategy, under which it lends to farmers and small borrowers through anchor institutions such as dairy companies, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives and other agri-value-chain participants. The model allows the bank to underwrite borrowers using cash flows routed through these anchors while expanding formal credit access to rural customers.

The shift is expected to strengthen the bank’s profitability as well. According to Saraf, expanding across products such as gold loans, microfinance, tractor finance and Bharat Enterprise will help the bank earn higher net interest margins while helping it build liabilities in rural markets. The strategy is also expected to support a steady expansion of organically generated priority sector lending. “We expect the Bharat Banking to grow much faster than other books,” Saraf said. The portfolio currently accounts for about 10% of Axis Bank’s overall loan book. As of March 31, the rural loan book stood at `1.02 lakh crore, up 4% year-on-year.

El Niño Vigilance

Saraf said it was too early to assess the impact of a delayed monsoon and El Nino on the bank’s rural portfolio.

While fresh farm loan disbursements could slow as sowing gets delayed, he said the bank has not seen any signs of stress so far and is monitoring the situation at the pin-code level. Any impact on repayments, if at all, is likely to be visible only later in the crop cycle, he said.