Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are increasingly turning to securitisation to raise cheaper funds and reduce their dependence on bank borrowings. With funding costs remaining a key concern, lenders are looking to significantly increase the share of securitisation in their borrowing mix over the next few years.

Securitisation, which involves pooling microloans and selling them to investors, allows MFIs to unlock capital at competitive rates while tapping a wider investor base. For some lenders, the cost advantage over conventional bank borrowing is as much as 160-210 basis points.

“We are currently borrowing at around 7.5%-8% for an 18-month tenure through securitisation transactions, compared with 9.63% for bank borrowings of a similar tenure. This is a deliberate strategy,” said Sadaf Sayeed, MD & CEO, Muthoot Microfin.

Advertisement

The company raised nearly Rs 1,300 crore through securitisation last year and plans to step up mobilisation. Securitisation currently accounts for about 15% of its total borrowings, a share it intends to increase to 25%.

ALSO READ RBI’s revised lending norms trigger repayment stress at gold NBFCs

Fusion Finance is pursuing a similar strategy. The lender plans to raise the share of securitisation from just 4% of its borrowings to around 20% over the next two to three years.

“We plan to expand borrowings through securitisation, which currently accounts for about 4% of total borrowings, and aim to gradually raise this share to around 20% over the next 2-3 years,” said Sanjay Garyali, MD & CEO, Fusion Finance.

Pass-through certificates (PTCs), a securitisation instrument, can lower funding costs by around 100 basis points while helping diversify the borrowing mix, he added.

The growing appetite for securitisation is also reflected in industry-wide numbers. According to rating agency ICRA, NBFC-MFIs accounted for 11% of total securitisation volumes in the first half of FY27, up from 9% in the corresponding period of FY26.

Total securitisation volumes stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore in H1FY27, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies and MFIs, accounting for 95% of the market.

Paul Thomas, chairman of industry body Sa-Dhan, said MFIs are increasingly using PTCs and direct assignment of loan portfolios to diversify their funding sources.

“These channels help diversify funding beyond bank borrowings. Sa-Dhan is supporting this shift by building institutional capacity, including through programmes that help MFIs access the debt market,” he said.

ALSO READ Fino Payments Bank gets new MD & CEO

Despite the shift, banks remain by far the largest source of funding for the microfinance industry.

According to the Micrometer report published by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), outstanding MFI borrowings stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore at the end of June. Banks accounted for 64.8% of total borrowings, marginally lower than 66% at the end of March.

Non-bank entities accounted for another 14.1%, followed by external commercial borrowings at 12%, other sources at 4.9% and development financial institutions at 4.1%.

The industry’s overall fund mobilisation has also picked up sharply. MFIs raised Rs 21,407 crore in debt funding during the first quarter of FY27, a 91.4% jump from a year earlier.

With securitisation offering both cost savings and access to a broader pool of investors, lenders expect its role in the industry’s funding mix to expand further.