HDFC Bank has been at the centre of governance concerns for the better part of 2026 so far but after clean chit from the external review, there is more to cheer. The largest private sector bank has reported steady Q1 performance. The loan growth came in ahead of expectations and deposits maintained a steady inflow. However, the street will watch out for the management commentary on the asset quality and furture growth targets in the upcoming Q1FY27 results on July 18.

The lender reported a 15.4% year-on-year growth in gross advances to Rs 30.61 lakh crore by June 30. Average advances under management also rose around 10.8% to Rs 30.38 lakh crore for Q1FY27.

HDFC Bank’s average deposits stood at Rs 30,114 billion for the June 2026 quarter. This marks a growth of around 13.3% from the Rs 26,576 billion reported during the corresponding June 2025 period.

HDFC Bank: Key highlights from Q1

Average advances under management rose around 10.8% year on year to Rs 30,386 billion for the June 2026 quarter. It had stood at Rs 27,423 billion in the corresponding June 2025 period.

Period-end advances under management saw 12.4% growth to Rs 31,270 billion, from Rs 27,820 billion exactly a year ago.

Period end gross advances rose around 15.4% to Rs 30,610 billion as of June 30, 2026 — up from Rs 26,532 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Average deposits rose around 13.3% to Rs 30,114 billion for the June 2026 quarter, up from Rs 26,576 billion in the corresponding June 2025 period.

Average CASA deposits rose around 11.2% to ₹ 9,570 billion for the June 2026 quarter — up from ₹ 8,604 billion in the corresponding June 2025 period.

Average time deposits rose around 14.3% to ₹ 20,544 billion for the June 2026 quarter — up from ₹ 17,972 billion in the corresponding June 2025 period.

Period end deposits rose around 14.7% to ₹ 31,705 billion as of June 30, 2026 — from ₹ 27,641 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Period end CASA deposits rose around 9.4% to ₹ 10,255 billion as of June 30, 2026 — up from ₹ 9,370 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Period end time deposits rose around 17.4% to ₹ 21,450 billion as of June 30, 2026 — up from ₹ 18,271 billion as of June 30, 2025.

HDFC management revamp

The Q1 update comes mere days after the lender appointed former Finance Secretary and ex-Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its part-time chairman.The announcement on Monday ended months of uncertainty over the ⁠bank’s leadership following the ⁠abrupt resignation of its former chairman in March. HDFC Bank also named Puneet Sharma as its CFO with effect from the beginning of December this year. Sharma ‌has spent more than six years as CFO at Axis Bank.

The exit of Atanu Chakraborty had triggered a $16 billion loss in HDFC Bank market value — with share prices falling sharply amid governance concerns. Stock market data indicates that HDFC Bank shares are down approximately 20% so far in 2026. Chakraborty had cited “incongruence” between his personal values and bank practices for his resignation without elaboration. Largely owned by foreign institutional investors, HDFC Bank has also faced ire over a stock that has struggled since a $40 billion merger with parent HDFC Ltd in 2023.

HDFC Bank had informed that a legal review had found no evidence to support concerns raised by the former Chairman. According to a Reuters update citing law firms Wilson Sonsini and Wadia Ghandy, the three-month review found no evidence from board committee minutes or witness interviews that Chakraborty raised concerns that “happenings and practices” at the bank were not aligned with his personal “values and ethics”. Reportedly there was also no evidence that he disagreed with board decisions regarding the “Dubai matter” mentioned in an earlier interview.

Major brokerages like Jefferies and JP Morgan have maintained ‘Buy’ and ‘Overweight’ ratings following the results of the review.