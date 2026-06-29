In a major leadership move, HDFC Bank on Monday appointed former Finance Secretary and ex-Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The appointment marks a significant board-level change at India’s largest private sector lender as it looks to strengthen governance and bring in deep policymaking expertise amid an evolving financial landscape.

Board clears appointment, RBI approval awaited

In a regulatory filing issued on June 29, HDFC Bank said its Board of Directors approved Rajiv Kumar’s appointment as an Additional Director (Independent Director) for a four-year term beginning June 30, 2026. The bank also approved his appointment as Part-time Chairman for a three-year tenure, pending RBI approval. The lender said Kumar’s appointment was based on recommendations made by its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The bank also confirmed that Kumar is not barred by Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority from holding a directorship position.

Rajiv Kumar brings extensive financial sector experience

Rajiv Kumar is regarded as one of India’s most experienced bureaucrats in the financial policy space. He retired as Finance Secretary of India in February 2020 after playing a central role in shaping key financial reforms.

Following retirement, he briefly served as Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board before later becoming India’s 25th Chief Election Commissioner, overseeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

HDFC Bank said Kumar played a critical role in India’s banking sector clean-up through the government’s well-known “4R strategy” – Recognition, Resolution, Recapitalisation and Reforms.

Replaces Atanu Chakraborty after abrupt exit

Kumar will succeed Atanu Chakraborty, who stepped down earlier citing ethical concerns. Following Chakraborty’s resignation, HDFC Bank had appointed veteran financial services executive Keki Mistry as interim chairman.

Interestingly, Rajiv Kumar and Atanu Chakraborty had previously worked together in the Finance Ministry when Kumar served as Finance Secretary and Chakraborty headed the Department of Economic Affairs.

AGM notice revised after key appointment

In light of the development, HDFC Bank’s board also approved a revised notice for the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 5, 2026, where shareholders will vote on resolutions related to Kumar’s appointment.