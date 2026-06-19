Recordent, a credit risk and collections platform, has rolled out a credit registry for Section 8 Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) to improve credit visibility and strengthen risk assessment.

The MFI Credit Registry will enable participating institutions to share and access borrower loan data through a common platform, helping lenders improve underwriting, monitor borrower indebtedness and make more informed credit decisions. The initiative comes amid efforts to strengthen credit information sharing and risk assessment across the microfinance ecosystem.

According to the Microfinance Insights Report (February 2026) by Equifax, the sector’s portfolio outstanding stood at Rs 3.2 lakh crore across 10.5 crore active loans.

The registry, designed for Not-for-Profit MFIs, will function as a shared credit information infrastructure, allowing participating institutions to upload and access borrower data while combining it with bureau insights through a unified credit report. Lenders to get a comprehensive view of borrower exposure, repayment behaviour and a more accurate borrower profile by consolidating repayment histories across participating MFIs, through shared access to credit history data.

The registry has been developed using the architecture of Recordent’s existing B2B credit registry platform in discussion with Sa-Dhan, the RBI-appointed self-regulatory body for MFIs. Given the significant presence of Section 8 MFIs within the Sa-Dhan network, the registry is expected to benefit from broad institutional participation and industry-wide collaboration.

Winny Patro, CEO and co-founder, Recordent, said the MFI Credit Registry would reduce lending risk and enable responsible financial inclusion. “Its success depends on collective participation. The more institutions contribute, the stronger and more effective the ecosystem becomes,” he said. Greater transparency and collaboration among participating institutions is expected to help reduce borrower over-indebtedness, improve portfolio quality, enable faster credit decisions and strengthen early-warning risk detection across the sector.