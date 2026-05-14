India’s infrastructure ambitions are no longer being held back by a lack of capital or policy intent. Increasingly, the real bottleneck lies elsewhere – in the speed, flexibility, and scalability of the country’s financial security infrastructure.

Across highways, energy corridors, rail projects, urban infrastructure and industrial developments, contractors today are required to issue, amend, extend and release large volumes of non-fund-based instruments simultaneously. But despite the scale and complexity of modern infrastructure execution, India’s security ecosystem continues to function largely through a single dominant channel: Bank Guarantees (BGs).

Insurance Surety Bonds (ISBs), meanwhile, are still being positioned as a competing alternative rather than as part of a broader solution. That binary debate is becoming costly.

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Bottleneck

The issue is not whether BGs or ISBs are superior. The issue is whether India’s infrastructure system can continue relying on a single-lane security pipeline while attempting to execute one of the world’s largest infrastructure buildouts.

What India now requires is a shift toward Security Portfolio Management.

Banks, insurers and reinsurers are fundamentally different providers of non-fund capacity. Their capital structures, risk frameworks and operating cycles are not identical. Banks can abruptly tighten exposure because of sectoral limits, borrower concentration concerns, committee approvals or changing risk sentiment. Insurance-backed capacity operates through a different mechanism, often distributing exposure across regulated insurers and reinsurance networks.

An ecosystem dependent on only one source of security capacity is not efficient – it is vulnerable.

That vulnerability is already visible across the infrastructure sector. Contractors frequently encounter non-fund congestion at precisely the moments when execution speed matters most: during parallel project mobilisation, repeated amendments, or multiple ongoing packages. Even financially strong companies with established banking relationships often face delays, not because of credit weakness, but because internal exposure ceilings and portfolio concentration limits eventually become binding.

The consequences ripple through the broader economy. Tender participation slows, mobilisations are delayed, and execution timelines stretch despite strong demand and available project opportunities.

A portfolio-based security model addresses this imbalance without weakening beneficiary protection.

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Under such a framework, each instrument is allocated according to where it performs most efficiently. Banks remain central to working capital, trade finance, Letters of Credit and fast-cycle instruments that directly support liquidity and on-ground execution. Surety instruments, meanwhile, can absorb certain categories of longer-tenor or programmatic security obligations, allowing banking capacity to remain focused on operational throughput.

This is not a debate about pricing. It is fundamentally a debate about risk architecture.

When an entire ecosystem concentrates security dependence within one channel, it inherits that channel’s operational bottlenecks – approval delays, administrative congestion and periodic tightening of risk appetite. A diversified security framework introduces resilience into the system. In infrastructure execution, redundancy is not inefficiency; it is operational stability.

From Conflict to Collaboration

There is also an important beneficiary-side consideration. Excessive dependence on a narrow provider base creates counterparty concentration risk. A more diversified ecosystem spreads exposure across multiple regulated institutions while preserving enforceability and continuity, particularly during periods when one provider category slows or tightens.

However, diversification alone is not enough. Successful adoption requires institutional discipline and standardisation.

For contractors, this means developing clear internal allocation policies that determine which obligations should remain bank-issued and which can transition into structured surety programmes. Standardised documentation, predictable amendment workflows and milestone-linked release mechanisms will become critical to reducing unnecessary lock-in of security instruments long after project risk has declined.

For project owners and beneficiaries, adoption becomes significantly easier when acceptance frameworks are standardised. A simple operational protocol for ISBs – covering wording templates, verification channels, invocation documentation, amendment procedures and audit processes – can eliminate uncertainty and enable smoother decision-making across field teams.

Most importantly, the portfolio framework moves the conversation beyond the outdated “either-or” narrative.

Insurance Surety Bonds are not replacements for Bank Guarantees. They are an additional layer of financial infrastructure that can make India’s overall project security ecosystem more scalable, resilient and execution-friendly.

As India enters its next infrastructure growth cycle, the focus should shift from debating individual instruments to building a modern Security Architecture – one based on diversified providers, standardised acceptance mechanisms, transparent triggers and disciplined release management.

The goal is simple: preserve working capital for mobilisation and procurement, reduce systemic congestion, and ensure that financial security supports infrastructure execution instead of slowing it down.

(The author is a trade finance specialist in structuring integrated financial solutions that bridge banking, insurance and reinsurance)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.