Intense competition for FCNR (B) deposits has left some lenders apprehensive they could lose overseas customers as their offerings may not be as attractive as those of others. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having lifted the cap on these deposits, a clutch of banks has raised their interest rates making their offers more attractive.

In fact, a couple of banks, that had announced new interest rates on FCNR (B) deposits, are understood to be reconsidering their products after the removal of the cap.“We were early to announce rates but will revisit them in the light of the new rules,” said a senior banker.

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Some smaller banks, previously limited by the cap, may raise rates now, while larger banks will likely remain near the 6% level, said bankers and analysts.

Sachin Sachdeva, vice president, Icra, believes that since most banks have already increased the rates significantly on such deposits, any further upward revision is likely to be limited.

Chasing Capital

There are those, however, who remain concerned their customers may pre-terminate their existing deposits and park the money in fresh deposits with banks that are offering higher interest rates. This is possible as customers would not lose out in any way.

Easing the Pressure

The RBI on Wednesday temporarily removed interest-rate caps on select non-resident external (NRE) and FCNR (B) deposits, giving banks greater flexibility to attract dollars that would boost foreign capital flows and support external-sector stability.

On FCNR (B) deposits, banks could offer a maximum rate equivalent to the overnight alternative reference rate or swap rate for the respective currency plus 350 basis points. In the absence of a cap, lenders can now offer better returns. The changes are aimed at giving banks flexibility to mobilise deposits.

The central bank will bear the entire cost of hedging on fresh FCNR(B) deposits of three to five years mobilised until September 30 through a special swap facility. ENDS