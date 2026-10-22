Bank fraud cases tend to hurt public sector bank stocks more sharply than private bank stocks with investors reacting more quickly to bad news about government-owned lenders, a study published in the BRICS Journal of Economics has found. The impact can also spread to other banks even if they are not directly involved in the fraud.

The research also found that older banks with higher trading turnover were better able to withstand fraud-related shocks to their share prices. The researchers examined four fraud cases involving IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India and Canara Bank.

They analysed share price movements before and after the fraud announcements to determine whether the affected banks suffered unexpected losses and whether other public and private sector lenders were also affected. The analysis used stock market data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The findings showed that public sector banks experienced significant negative abnormal returns around fraud announcements. Private sector banks generally saw milder or delayed reactions, with adverse effects sometimes emerging as more information became available.

The study was conducted by Mahesh Dahal, Assistant Professor in the Department of Commerce at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, Tulungia, and Joy Das of the Department of Commerce at Nagaland University.

In some cases, share prices moved before official announcements, suggesting that rumours or information circulating earlier may already have influenced investor decisions.

The study also found that fraud-related effects could spread across the banking sector, although the pattern varied. Investors sometimes shifted money towards rival banks following a fraud announcement, but subsequent negative returns suggested that concerns could extend beyond the institution directly involved.

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Further, the fraud at public sector banks did not consistently prompt investors to move their money to private lenders. The findings suggest that the market impact of fraud depends partly on the bank’s ownership and characteristics rather than being uniform across the sector. The researchers said timely disclosures, transparency and stronger governance were important to limit uncertainty and protect investor confidence.

However, the study covered just four fraud incidents and short- to medium-term market reactions, limiting how far its conclusions can be generalised across the banking sector.