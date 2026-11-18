The Reserve Bank of India has recently introduced a committee to help the regulator engage better with market participants. Sebastian Morris explains the rationale for such a forum at a time of rapid technological changes which demand an ability to anticipate potential risks arising out of innovation.

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What has the RBI announced?

On November 4, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the Technical Consultative Committee for Financial Markets (TCCFM), currently chaired by RBI Deputy Governor Rohit Jain. It will serve as a forum for more structured engagement between the RBI and market participants to help the regulator in its policy-making and operations. The idea is to bring in or anticipate market reactions to current and future initiatives of the RBI, so that the latter is able to better understand the workings of the markets and their microstructures and take them into account ex-ante in its initiatives. The setting up of the committee followed the central bank’s “Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies” of October 7.

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The RBI has named seven external members: Ananth Narayan (former whole-time member, Sebi); Shamsher Singh (chairman, Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India); Neeraj Gambhir (ED, Axis Bank); Shailendra Jhingan (head, treasury and economic research, ICICI Bank); Aditya Bagree, (MD, head of markets, Citibank India); Nand Kishore (MD, CCIL); and Ridham Desai (MD, Morgan Stanley India). Presumably there will be internal members too. The panel is advisory.

What are the committee’s terms of reference?

The terms of reference are as follows. First, to effectively cover the functioning of markets—especially around efficiency, liquidity, and resilience—with a view to suggest structural and operative steps to deepen and broaden participation. These will include money, government securities, and foreign exchange markets and their derivative markets. Second, it will cover the microstructure of these markets including trading, clearing, settlement, and reporting systems. Third, it will aim to be able to anticipate better, and cover the operational challenges in rolling out the RBI’s initiatives and policies. Fourth, it will identify emerging risks in innovations and new practices in these markets in India and abroad. Besides these, the RBI could refer to the panel any specific issues, including macroeconomic ones, arising from market functions.

How will the committee help the RBI?

The TCCFM will meet at least once a quarter. The RBI is a regulator and participant in these markets. It bears enormous responsibility for the functioning, stability, and consequences of developments—including that of new technologies—for the markets. The RBI itself is a learning bureaucracy. And regardless of the skills of its personnel, the regulator has to catch up on new trends and issues that emerge out of innovation, falling costs of transactions, and increasing penetration of online modes. While all of these improve the scope of markets and “integrate” them, they can also potentially increase risks, including macroeconomic ones, which need to be anticipated to the extent the country’s best minds can.

Innovations that reduce costs, or expand markets, could have implications for leverage. They may be poorly understood until they grow to dangerous levels. Similarly, compositional fallacies, which happen when there is a herd-like behaviour in markets that could prove unsustainable, are better anticipated by experts who are close to the market. The unintended implications of even small taxes, changes in market timings, and settlement processes could be reduced with expertise.

Keeping pace with technology

The committee is more than justified amid rapid change in the markets with the march of technology. AI is already having deep impacts on financial markets in ways that are not well understood. It is inevitable that regulation would lag the developments, not only because of the pace of change or the difficulty to understand but also because of the need to avoid regulatory overreach that could kill or delay innovation. Yet, regulatory understanding can be improved considerably with such a committee. It will, the RBI governor expects, help in market modernisation, and bridge possible gaps between policy and actions of the central bank on the one hand and operational realities on the other. It will also help integrate various segments of the markets. The panel’s utility can be improved by inducting a few academics who have deep understanding of the microstructure of these markets.

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Are there similar bodies abroad?

There is indeed. Covering broadly similar domains, the New York Fed (which is more intimately involved in dealing with capital markets) has the Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets that meets regularly to discuss issues concerning markets and policy and helps fine-tune the Federal Reserve’s outreach. Similarly, the European Central Bank has the Bond Market Contact Group, the Foreign Exchange Contact Group, and the Money Market Contact Group, where professionals and market participants with deep understanding of markets are involved. The Bank of England has a Market Intelligence Unit that regularly gathers information from market participants. It also has Financial Markets Law Committee to help fine-tune legalities.

The writer is a professor at the Goa Institute of Management