HDFC Bank said late on Wednesday its part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned citing differences with the lender over “values and ethics”, sending its U.S.-listed shares sharply lower.

“Certain happenings and practices ⁠within ​the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics,” Chakraborty ​said in ​his resignation letter, without elaborating.

Chakraborty ⁠could not be immediately reached for comment.

U.S.-listed shares of HDFC Bank, ‌India’s largest private-sector lender, were down 7% following the news. Its shares in Mumbai had closed 0.3% lower before the announcement on Wednesday.

Chakraborty was appointed as part-time chairman in April 2021 for a ⁠three-year term, ⁠and reappointed in May 2024 for a further term extending through ⁠May ‌4, 2027.

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During his tenure, ​HDFC Bank merged with housing ‌finance firm HDFC Ltd in a $40 billion deal to create a financial services ‌behemoth.

Chakraborty noted ​in his ​resignation ​letter, however, that benefits of the 2022 merger were “yet to fully ​fructify”.

India’s central bank has approved ⁠the appointment of Keki Mistry as an interim part-time chairman, effective March 19, for three ‌months, ⁠HDFC Bank said in a statement to Indian stock exchanges.