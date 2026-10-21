Indian Bank plans to raise another $500 million through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) by December, taking its total fundraise under the RBI’s ECB window to $1 billion. MD & CEO Binod Kumar tells Narayanan V about the fundraise, bank’s credit growth outlook and its foray into life insurance and asset management businesses. Edited excerpts:

Net interest margin (NIM) in Q2 was flat. Was it due to the impact of FCNR(B) deposits?

People were actually expecting NIM to come down, but in our case, it has grown. Our domestic NIM increased by one basis point quarter-on-quarter to 3.42%. Our global NIM increased by eight basis points to 3.31%. Similarly, people were expecting current account and savings account (CASA) deposits to come down, but they have grown by 14% (to ₹3.28 lakh crore). Our CASA ratio also increased to 39.36% from 38.87% in September 2025. Our CASA growth is very healthy.

Advances growth at 15%, outpacing deposit growth of 12%. Will this trend continue?

If you look at our numbers over the last three or four quarters, we have maintained the gap between credit and deposit growth at around one to one-and-a-half percentage points. This quarter, the gap has widened because of FCNR(B) deposits. Customers have taken loans at our overseas branches against FCNR(B) deposits. The credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio at our overseas branches is invariably around 100%. Because of this, credit growth has outpaced deposit growth. Going forward, our endeavour will be to maintain the gap between credit and deposit growth at around one to one-and-a-half percentage points.

Apart from retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM), which are our backbone, I think we will grow in the range of 15-16%, or maybe even 17%. On the corporate side, there is also good demand from data centres, battery storage, transmission lines and thermal power projects. We have a total pipeline of ₹63,000 crore in corporate loans, of which in-principle sanctions have been given for ₹30,000 crore.

How much has Indian Bank raised through FCNR(B) deposits, and how much of it has been deployed?

First of all, I do not have any surplus liquidity. I am already on the borrowing side. The entire amount raised through FCNR(B) deposits has been deployed. The total FCNR(B) fundraise was around ₹21,000 crore. Bulk deposits worth ₹10,000 crore ran off in September itself. We have also gone a little slow on retail deposits. Normally, we raise around ₹10,000-11,000 crore through retail term deposits, but this time it was only around ₹5,000-6,000 crore. So, around ₹5,000 crore of that growth did not happen, while another ₹6,000 crore went towards credit.

On the overseas funding side, we have already raised $400 million through OFCBs. We have also raised $500 million through ECBs. I think we will raise another $500 million through ECBs by December.

What is the update on your foray into insurance and wealth management?

Everybody is taking insurance and wealth management solutions. Today, we are not providing these services. If I do not offer them, my customers will go to other banks that do. That is our rationale for entering these businesses. It will also increase customer stickiness and expand our overall portfolio and income. Having said that, we are still in the process of obtaining various approvals. I do not see this happening before one-and-a-half to two years.