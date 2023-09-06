scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

UPI targets 2 billion transactions a day by 2030

“I think 10x growth on the users on the credit side, and it is not very ambitious,” Asbe said in conversation with Rajan Anandan, Partner, Peak XV at the Global Fintech Festival.

Written by Piyush Shukla
UPI, UPI transactions
NPCI expects that customers would be to access real-time credit from, say, a showroom, for a specific purchase and would not need a sanction in advance.

United Payment Interface or UPI payments ecosystem is aiming for 2 billion transactions a day by 2030 with the number of customers accessing credit growing ten-fold and cross-border processes in place for half of the world’s top 30 countries, Dilip Asbe, CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Tuesday. He also sees the emergence of asset tokenization taking place.

“I think 10x growth on the users on the credit side, and it is not very ambitious,” Asbe said in conversation with Rajan Anandan, Partner, Peak XV at the Global Fintech Festival.

Also Read

He added that a couple of lenders including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank had already initiated a completely digital journey for the customer and others were expected to do so soon. “With the sachetisation of credit and a fully digital journey, the volumes could be significantly bigger.

Also Read

The costs would come down sharply, both in terms of acquiring the customer and the transaction costs. Currently, the under-writing costs, especially when credit cards are used, are high, making it difficult to scale up volumes. “Underwriting costs will be minimal,” he said.

NPCI expects that customers would be to access real-time credit from, say, a showroom, for a specific purchase and would not need a sanction in advance.

Also, opportunities for users to transact via UPI would increase with the technology being made possible for feature phones. Moreover, more use cases would also be found. As such volumes of 100 bn transactions a month, from the current levels of 10 bn transactions month, could soon become a reality.

On cross-border  UPI transactions, Asbe said after Singapore, UAE,Nepal and Bhutan, NPCI was in the plumbing stage to initiate transactions with other countries. In the case of Singapore, he said efforts were on to increase the limit from $1000 to $10,000.

More Stories on
UPI

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 06:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS