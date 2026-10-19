Union Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 5,537 crore in Q2FY27, up 30.31% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 4,249.08 crore reported in Q1FY27.

Union Bank’s interest income stood at Rs 28,158 crore.

The bank’s total business grew 12.01% YoY to Rs 24.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. Gross advances increased 18.53% YoY, while total deposits rose 6.87% to Rs 13.19 lakh crore.

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Union Bank Q2 highlights: Asset quality improves

The bank’s Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment grew 14.65% YoY. Within this segment, retail advances increased 11.24%, while MSME advances rose 22.39%. RAM advances accounted for 57.47% of domestic advances.

Union Bank of India’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined 87 basis points (bps) YoY to 2.42% as of September 30, 2026. The net NPA ratio fell 13 bps to 0.42% during the same period.

Union Bank Q2 highlights: Capital adequacy and returns

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 17.94% as of September 30, 2026. Its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) ratio improved to 16.05% from 14.37% a year earlier.

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Return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.38%, while return on equity (RoE) was 17.21% in Q2FY27.

Union Bank of India share price

The share price of Union Bank of India surged 4.36% in the intraday trading session following the Q2 release.