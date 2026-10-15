State-run UCO Bank on Thursday reported a 27% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹786 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by growth in core interest income.

The lender’s interest income rose 11% year-on-year to ₹7,286 crore, while non-interest income remained largely flat at ₹888 crore. Sequentially, however, non-interest income plunged 47.35% from ₹1,686 crore in the first quarter, primarily due to lower treasury income and reduced recoveries from bad loans. Treasury income fell sharply to ₹29 crore in the September quarter from ₹163 crore in the preceding quarter. Recoveries from technically written-off accounts declined 70% to ₹301 crore during the quarter.

On the business front, domestic advances grew faster than deposits. Domestic advances rose 26% year-on-year to ₹2.57 lakh crore, while domestic deposits increased 15% to ₹3.32 lakh crore. The lender has guided for deposit growth of 10-12% and credit growth of 12-14% for the full financial year.

Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loans registered 27% growth to ₹1.69 lakh crore, accounting for 65.73% of domestic advances. Corporate loans grew 24% to ₹87,962 crore in Q2FY27.

On the liability side, low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 11% year-on-year to ₹1.22 lakh crore, while term deposits grew 17% to ₹2.10 lakh crore. Consequently, CASA’s share of total deposits declined to 36.77% from 38.11% in the year-ago quarter.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.96%, its lowest level in 10 quarters. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.18%.