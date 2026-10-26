Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) reported a 42% year-on-year jump in net profit to a record ₹451 crore in the second quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in core interest income. Interest income rose 24% year-on-year to ₹1,820 crore, while non-interest income grew 7% to ₹232 crore.

Interest expenses increased at a slower pace of 18% to ₹1,013 crore, helping net interest income (NII) grow 34% to ₹807.17 crore.

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The bank’s total business grew 27.25% year-on-year to ₹1.30 lakh crore. “That’s nearly three times our 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.41% and the highest annual growth in 18 years,” said Salee S Nair, MD and CEO, TMB, during the second-quarter earnings briefing.

Gross advances rose 29% to ₹60,691 crore, largely driven by retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) lending, which grew 28.96% to ₹57,247 crore. RAM loans accounted for 94.33% of gross advances, compared with 94.59% a year earlier.

“As we enter the festive season, we see opportunities to support increased business activity across the markets we serve, particularly among traders and MSMEs preparing for higher inventory requirements and working capital needs,” Nair said.

On the liability side, deposits grew 25.49% year-on-year to ₹69,546 crore. Term deposits grew faster, rising 29% to ₹47,557 crore, while low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 16% to ₹16,852 crore. Faster credit growth pushed the bank’s credit-to-deposit ratio up by 259 basis points year-on-year to 87.27%.

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TMB’s gold loan portfolio stood at ₹29,280 crore, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 62.35% based on the net weight of gold pledged. The bank estimates that it would face no impact even if gold prices fell by up to 15% from current levels.

Asset quality improved sequentially, with gross non-performing assets declining to 0.61% from 0.69% in the first quarter. Net NPAs also fell to 0.14% from 0.17%.

Shares of TMB ended flat at ₹807.50 on the NSE.