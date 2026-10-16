South Indian Bank on Thursday reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹426.13 crore for the second quarter of FY27, driven by strong growth in net interest income. The Thrissur-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹351.37 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income rose 38% year-on-year to ₹1,116 crore, while operating profit increased 37% to ₹732 crore. The bank’s net interest margin improved to 3.33% from 2.80% in Q2FY26.

Gross advances grew 19% year-on-year to ₹1.09 lakh crore, while retail deposits increased 15% to ₹1.29 lakh crore. Non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits rose 35% to ₹38,203 crore during the quarter.

Mahesh Muralidhar Pai, the bank’s managing director and chief executive, said South Indian Bank had maintained consistent growth across its targeted segments, focusing on acquiring quality assets in corporate lending, micro, small and medium enterprises, housing, auto and gold loans.

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The gold loan portfolio grew 41.17% year-on-year to ₹26,603 crore from ₹18,845 crore, an increase of ₹7,758 crore. The bank also reported an improvement in asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 1.24% from 2.93% a year earlier, while net NPA fell to 0.09% from 0.56%.

Shares of South Indian Bank closed 4% higher at ₹51.50 on the NSE.