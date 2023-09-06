Solution for easier cross-border transactions lies outside correspondent banking system: RBI DG

Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) T Rabi Sankar, on Tuesday said that a solution to ensure easier and less costly cross-border transactions need to be found outside of the current framework of correspondent banking system. “The consensus and commitment of policymakers across nations is needed to enhance the volumes and bring down costs,” Sankar said while delivering an address at the Global Fintech Festival on Tuesday. Currently, the average cost for cross-border transactions is around 6%, according to some studies.

Sankar observed that the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) could contribute substantially in the wholesale banking space given the daily value of global currency transactions is in the region of $six trillion a day. “The CBDC is both a currency and a payments instrument and has many benefits,” Sankar said.

The DG called for self-regulation on the part of Fintechs to build trust among consumers. This is because the current regulatory approaches may not apply, in their entirety, to Fintechs.”I think Self Regulatory Organisations (SROs) can promote responsible practices as rapid technological changes can raise issues of data privacy and consumer protection. They can play a key role in ensuring transparency, fairness in competition, market integrity and cyber security, Sankar observed. Banks today are both competing and collaborating with Fintechs, the DG pointed out adding it was crucial that Fintechs continue to work with banks and also compete with them. While banks can provide strength and stability, Fintechs with their ability to innovate, can drive down costs. “Banks are entering into partnerships and are also purchasing their services. Banks can focus on their areas of expertise and Fintechs can help product prices become more competitive,” Sankar observed adding that this would make the regulator too more comfortable. He said collaboration would allow innovation to be absorbed.

At the same time, the rush to roll out new products and services could potentially undermine market integrity and compromise customer protection, the DG believes. “While Fintech innovation holds immense promise, a balanced evolution, where innovation is responsible and inclusive, is essential for the sustained positive impact of Fintechs on financial services,” Sankar noted. He added it is important to note that regulation plays a crucial role in managing the pace of change and allows the financial system to adapt to new innovations without threatening the stability of the system.