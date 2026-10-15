The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision to quash the Rs 8,415-crore write-off of YES Bank’s additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds, ruling that the bank’s administrator lacked the authority to extinguish the instruments under the reconstruction scheme.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih dismissed appeals filed by YES Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the finance ministry challenging the high court’s January 2023 judgment.

“We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment,” the apex court said, adding that the annual coupon rate on the bonds would remain unaffected.

In a notification to the stock exchanges, YES Bank said it was in the process of obtaining and examining the final judgment and assessing its implications. The bank said it would make further disclosures as required.

The ruling triggered a sharp sell-off in YES Bank shares, which plunged 14.53% — their steepest single-day fall in over six years — to close at Rs 18.12 on the NSE.

The Rs 8,415-crore write-off is equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half years of YES Bank’s annual net profit, based on its FY26 earnings of Rs 3,476 crore.

The dispute dates back to March 2020, when YES Bank’s AT1 bonds were written off as part of a reconstruction exercise to rescue the financially distressed private sector lender. In January 2023, the Bombay High Court quashed the write-off following petitions filed by bondholders.

Paras K Parekh, partner at law firm CMS IndusLaw, said that with the write-off set aside, the bonds should be restored. Once restored, YES Bank would also be required to pay accrued coupon interest for the period from 2020 to date.

“Technically, the bank can seek a review, but the scope for entertaining a review is very limited and exercised sparingly,” he said.

Rohit Sharma, partner at Phoenix Legal, agreed that while the bank could seek a review, obtaining relief would be difficult, particularly as the write-off had also been struck down by the high court.

He said the judgment provided clarity on certain issues and could help restore investor confidence. Since AT1 bonds are typically held by sophisticated investors, it is important to ensure that they remain confident about investing in such instruments, he added.

“If the issue affects YES Bank’s revival, the RBI may relook into it. However, the decision rests entirely with the central bank. It may revisit the original proposal to convert them into equity. Ultimately, the RBI will have to take the final call,” Sharma said.

The Supreme Court had reserved its judgment in February after hearing the parties but subsequently reopened the matter, seeking further clarification from the Centre on the decision-making process behind the write-off.

During a hearing in May, the court directed the finance ministry to furnish details of the Cabinet meeting and related documents concerning the approval of the reconstruction scheme and the decision to extinguish the bonds.

Defending the write-off, the finance ministry argued that an adverse interpretation of the RBI’s Basel III framework could have far-reaching implications for the banking system, particularly the loss-absorption mechanism built into AT1 instruments.

The ministry told the court that banks had issued around Rs 1 lakh crore worth of AT1 bonds and warned that weakening their loss-absorption feature could undermine their effectiveness as regulatory capital.

It maintained that AT1 bonds were inherently risky instruments designed to absorb losses when banks faced financial stress. Any judicial interpretation diluting this feature could weaken confidence in such instruments and affect their future use as a source of regulatory capital, it argued.

The government also contended that the write-off was crucial to securing State Bank of India’s participation in the rescue of YES Bank.

According to the ministry, SBI had agreed to infuse Rs 7,810 crore into the troubled lender on the understanding that the AT1 bonds would be written off.

The Centre warned that reversing the write-off could have implications beyond YES Bank, potentially discouraging stronger lenders from participating in future rescue operations involving financially distressed banks.

Such an outcome, it argued, could undermine the broader objectives of the Basel III capital framework and make it harder to mobilise capital to protect depositors and maintain financial stability.

The Supreme Court again reserved its judgment on Wednesday before delivering its verdict on Thursday.

YES Bank had earlier said that any financial liability arising from the final verdict would be recognised in the relevant future reporting period. The lender had also maintained that it did not anticipate a material financial impact.