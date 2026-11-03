State Bank of India is still evaluating the root cause of the recent data breach, Chairman C S Setty said at post-earnings press conference on Tuesday. “It will take some time, but our focus was in terms of containment measures and also identifying the vulnerabilities, which led to this breach and remediating them.”

The bank suffered a data breach recently, in which a cyberattack exposed the personal information of 3,897 customers on the dark web. The leaked data reportedly included names, mobile numbers, email and residential addresses, date of birth, gender, branch and CIF identifiers, lead IDs and metadata from loan or lead records.

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Setty said the bank has also implemented measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. “We have undertaken a complete cybersecurity drill in terms of API sweep and vulnerability assessments. “It is an ongoing process. Security of our systems as well as customer information is of paramount importance for us.”

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He added banks are working closely with the Indian Banks’ Association to address emerging AI-related risks and are developing a mechanism for information-sharing.

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“While it is definitely shared with the regulators and the security agencies, among the financial system, the moment the incident happens, if it can be informed through a structured mechanism, I think that would be quite useful so that people can immediately take the measures. This is something what we are seriously working under the IBA guidance.”

Setty said that they are not using any front-end models so far and IBA is planning to test front frontier models. “One thing that IBA is planning is that to test the front-end models, an industry-level mechanism where a sandbox environment can be created for the whole banking system and the front-end models can be tested in a regulated and controlled environment is something what we have initiated.”