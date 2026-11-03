By Abhijit Lele

State Bank of India’s (SBI) on Tuesday reported double digit growth in its net profit and net interest income for the July-September quarter beating the analyst estimates. The country’s largest lender’s standalone net profit grew 14.28% year-on-year to Rs 23,038 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year, aided by one-time gains from SBI Funds Management’s initial public offering. Analysts had estimated the bank to report a net profit of Rs 22,619 crore, according to Bloomberg.

The bank reported an exceptional gain of Rs 7,288.47 crore against Rs 4,593.22 crore a year ago. The bank’s stock closed 1.77 % lower at Rs 969.55 per share on BSE today.

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While net profit showed a healthy growth, the operating profits declined to Rs 26,937 crore in Q2Fy27 from Rs 27,310 crore in same quarter in last fiscal (Q2Fy27).

The net interest income (NII) of the bank grew 14.7% to Rs 49,143 crore, while its net interest margin (NIMs) almost flat stood at 2.94% in Q2Fy27 compared to 2.96% in the year-ago quarter. Chairman C S Setty said that the potential rate hikes will help the margin, adding that the bank expects to maintain NIM above 3%.

“As far as deposit rate is concerned, there is no immediate compulsion to increase the deposit. We have adequate liquidity. As on September 30, we had more than Rs 4 lakh crore excess SLR, which provide enough liquidity and the ability to provide the liquidity for credit growth,” Setty said in post result media conference.

The lender’s gross advances rose 17.84% to Rs 52 lakh crore, while its deposits rose 12.3% to Rs 63 lakh crore. The loans given to Non-residents Indians (NRIs) to make FCNR-B deposits.

Despite a higher growth, the lender retained its earlier credit and deposit growth guidance at 14-15% and 10-11%, respectively.

Within the total advances, the retail advances grew 14.5% to Rs 18.15 lakh crore, driven by gold loans. Setty said that they are not seeing any stress in the gold loan segment. “We are in the Rs 2- 2.5 lakh ticket size and the LTV (loan-to-value) ratio is less than 60%. There could be some distress in terms of small value loans. That is what we hear from the market. But that segment is not with us,” he added.

At the same time, the bank’s corporate lending grew 16% year on year to Rs 14.39 lakh crore. Its corporate loan pipeline also remains strong, with sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

Setty said that additional provisions under the new expected credit loss (ECL) framework will be Rs 19,500 crore and the bank will take five-year transition timeline to spread out provision. The ECL regime will come into force from April 01, 2027.

SBI chairman said in fact, Reserve Bank of India was keen on understanding technology preparedness, how the models are working and the fine-tuning the models. “RBI is planning to have a CEO level meeting to review the preparedness of the industry in terms of implementation which shows that this is a lot of serious work is going on ECL side”, he added.

Its credit costs — loan loss provisions – declined by 33.23 % YoY to Rs 2,759 crore. Yet its provision coverage ratio stood at 91.83 %, down from 92.29 % in September 2025, according to press statement.

Its asset quality remained robust with Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to1.39 % from 1.73 % year ago – the lowest in two decades. Net NPAs were down to 0.36% from 0.42 per cent.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.09 per cent with tier I of 14.34 per cent.