scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

SBI launches Aadhaar-based enrolment for social security schemes

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara unveiled the new feature — which will be available at the bank’s Customer Service Points (CSPs) — that aims to make the process of enrolling in various social security schemes simpler.

Written by PTI
State Bank of India, SBI latest news, banking latest news, Banking sector, SBI Aadhaar, Aadhaar news
The aim of the new feature is to empower every section of society by removing barriers for accessing financial security. (Image: Reters)

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India on Friday introduced a facility to allow customers to enrol in social security schemes by just furnishing an Aadhaar card.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara unveiled the new feature — which will be available at the bank’s Customer Service Points (CSPs) — that aims to make the process of enrolling in various social security schemes simpler.

Customers visiting CSPs will need only their Aadhaar cards to enrol in schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and the Atal Pension Yojana, the bank said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

Customers will no longer need to carry their passbooks to the CSPs for such purposes, it said.

The aim of the new feature is to empower every section of society by removing barriers for accessing financial security, Khara said, adding that this is expected to significantly widen the coverage of social security schemes.

More Stories on
banking sector

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 20:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS