By Abhijit Lele

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, purchased retail loans – which include home loans, unsecured credit and agricultural loans — worth over Rs 17,000 crore through the securitisation route for domestic and overseas business in the first half of financial year 2026-27.

In an exchange filing, SBI said it had purchased homogeneous loan assets that were not in default from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) under the direct assignment route, a variant of securitisation. The bank acquired secured home loans, as well as secured and unsecured loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the agriculture sector during the six months ended September 2026.

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An SBI executive said the acquisitions were made after considering the cost, business requirements and risk profile of the loan pools. A majority of the purchases were made in the domestic market. Of the loans acquired, secured loans accounted for Rs 8,160 crore, while unsecured loans stood at Rs 2,549 crore.

The acquired loan pools were not rated, as they did not comprise corporate borrowers. Credit rating of pools acquired through the direct assignment route is not mandatory, as per industry practice. Loss estimates, however, were obtained from an external rating agency.

According to rating agency Icea’s review of the securitisation market, volumes rose 42% year-on-year to a record Rs 1.47 trillion in H1FY27. The market remained evenly split between the two securitisation structures — pass-through certificates (PTCs) and direct assignments. PTC volumes were supported by strong vehicle loan issuances, while direct assignment transactions were largely driven by gold loan sell-downs.

Vehicle loans were the largest asset class during the period, accounting for around 31 per cent of total securitisation volumes.

“Banks have been active buyers of asset pools, especially in the retail segment. This buying activity is driven by the requirement to meet priority sector lending (PSL) targets and the benefits of saving on operational expenditure which banks incur while building the loan book through organic route,” said Manushree Saggar, group head – structured finance, Icra.

SBI’s purchases in overseas markets stood at Rs 6,172 crore. Unsecured loans accounted for the bulk, at Rs 4,078 crore, with the balance comprising secured loans, the bank’s exchange filings showed.

SBI’s gross advances grew 17.84% year-on-year to Rs 52 trillion at the end of September 2026. Retail advances rose 14.5% to Rs 18.15 trillion, driven by gold loans. Advances of the bank’s foreign offices grew 22.86% in rupee terms and 13.84% in US dollar terms.