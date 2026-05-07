As Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and cooperative banks deepen their digital footprint, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing, and advanced persistent attacks – risks that can disrupt services, erode customer trust, and expose sensitive financial data. Traditional classroom-based training is proving inadequate against these evolving challenges.

To address this gap, the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), a Lucknow-based institute affiliated with NABARD, has set up a dedicated Cyber Security Lab to provide a simulated, real-world training environment for rural financial institutions. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s nodal agency for cyber incident response, is partnering with BIRD to offer technical expertise and help develop robust cybersecurity frameworks.

Cyber lab expands training for rural cooperative banks

The lab has already trained officials from RRBs and cooperative banks through hands-on modules covering threat detection, incident response, and cyber hygiene. Participants have also taken part in simulated cyber drills, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to real-world incidents. The initiative is designed to scale such training across the rural cooperative credit ecosystem through structured programmes.

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“The lab is not just a training facility, but a national capability-building hub to empower rural financial institutions to anticipate, withstand, and respond to emerging cyber threats,” said Nirupam Mehrotra, director, BIRD. He added that the simulations are tailored to the distinct operational realities and constraints of rural banks.

Facility simulates real-world banking cyber attacks

The facility replicates live banking systems and cyber-attack scenarios for experiential learning, with a focus on risks unique to cooperative banks and RRBs. This assumes significance given the scale of the ecosystem, which includes 34 state cooperative banks, around 350 district central cooperative banks, over one lakh primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), and 28 RRBs.

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The lab also seeks to align training with national cybersecurity standards and best practices. As part of this effort, BIRD and CERT-In have launched a joint certification programme to build a skilled cybersecurity workforce for rural banking.

In parallel, BIRD is exploring the use of small language models (SLMs) to develop context-specific digital solutions tailored to rural India, aimed at improving accessibility, service delivery, and localised innovation across the financial ecosystem.