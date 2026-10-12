RBL Bank on Monday reported a 170% year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 482 crore for the September quarter, supported by strong growth in net interest income and easing asset quality pressures.

The lender also witnessed a sharp expansion in its balance sheet, aided by foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits.

Net interest income (NII) rose 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,131 crore, compared with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,029 crore. Net profit also exceeded the Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 472 crore. Other income increased 15.5% to Rs 1,077 crore.

Advances grew 42% year-on-year to Rs 1.42 lakh crore as on September 30. Excluding FCNR(B)-linked lending, advances grew around 30%, MD and CEO R Subramaniakumar said in the post earnings media call. “With FCNR, we are at 42%. Without that, it is 30%. So, our existing corporate, commercial and retail businesses are in a position to mobilise organic growth,” he said.

The bank mobilised approximately $3.4 billion (Rs 32,565 crore) through FCNR(B) deposits and extended around Rs 10,300 crore in leverage-linked loans to customers.

Asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets declining to 1.02% from 1.30% in the preceding quarter. Net NPA declined to 0.29% from 0.37%. The management expects slippages to moderate as stress in unsecured retail portfolios normalises.