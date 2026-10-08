The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 25-basis-point repo rate hike is expected to boost banks’ net interest margins (NIMs), as lending rates rise faster than deposit costs. Abundant liquidity from FCNR(B) inflows is likely to delay deposit rate increases, providing an additional cushion to profitability.

Bankers and analysts said the surplus liquidity would keep deposit rate transmission muted for now. Most lenders are expected to raise deposit rates only after the surplus is absorbed and competition for domestic deposits intensifies, potentially after December.

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“About 60% of private-sector banks’ advances are EBLR-linked, enabling lending yields to rise quickly following a rate hike, while strong FCNR inflows are expected to delay deposit repricing. Although Q2 margins are likely to remain under pressure, the benefit of rate hikes should start kicking in from Q3, supporting a positive near- to medium-term margin outlook. However, PSU banks are expected to see these benefits materialise on a more staggered basis,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of research, ICICI Securities.

The brokerage estimates that a 25-bps repo rate hike could lead to a 14-15 bps expansion in NIMs at the industry level.

Following Wednesday’s rate hike, lenders including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank raised their external benchmark-linked lending rates (EBLR).

As of June 30, EBLR-linked loans accounted for 68.2% of scheduled commercial banks’ outstanding floating-rate rupee loans, while marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) loans constituted 29.6%, according to RBI data.

“Early onset of the rate hike cycle will provide yield upside to banks in H2 FY27. Further, the overall cost of funds is benefitting from surplus liquidity in the system. Thus, this is expected to be margin accretive for the banks, thereby supporting profitability in FY27,” said Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and co-group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA.

However, the large FCNR(B) inflows have also created a near-term challenge. With credit deployment taking time, banks have had to park surplus funds in market instruments offering yields lower than their deposit costs. This negative carry could temporarily weigh on margins.

Sachdeva said the pace at which banks deploy surplus liquidity into higher-yielding assets, along with their ability to contain credit costs, would be critical to sustaining profitability.

Recent trends in lending and deposit rates also point to improving spreads. According to RBI data, banks’ weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans rose by 8 bps during July-August, while the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) declined by 28 bps.

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“The rate hike is margin-accretive in Q3 as banks face little pressure to raise deposit rates with abundant liquidity. Banks are already retiring high-cost bulk deposits and continue to let maturing liabilities run off, which should ease funding costs and support margins,” said a senior banker at a public-sector bank.

Analysts expect the margin gains to become more visible in the second half of FY27, particularly for private-sector banks with a higher proportion of external benchmark-linked loans. The extent of the improvement, however, will depend on how quickly banks deploy their surplus funds and when deposit costs begin to catch up with lending rates.