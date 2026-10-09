The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the minimum daily cash reserve ratio (CRR) maintenance requirement to 99% from 90%, effective from the fortnight beginning October 16. The move will reduce banks’ flexibility in managing their daily reserve requirements and could push up overnight borrowing rates, market participants said.

“The operational flexibility was that a bank could maintain the CRR at a minimum of 90% on any given day, provided the fortnightly average remained 100%. That flexibility has now been withdrawn. Under the new notification, banks must maintain at least 99% of the required CRR every day, eliminating much of the ability to average daily balances across the fortnight,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury, Jana Small Finance Bank.

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The revision does not change the headline CRR ratio or the requirement to maintain the prescribed average CRR over the reporting fortnight.

Market participants said the move was aimed at bringing the weighted average call rate (WACR) closer to the repo rate of 5.5%. The overnight rate has been trading below the policy rate due to surplus liquidity in the banking system. WACR stood at 5.31% on Friday.

“Overnight rates are likely to rise as daily funding requirements may increase,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

Banking system liquidity stood at Rs 3.88 lakh crore on Thursday. The average surplus declined to Rs 4.69 lakh crore in October from Rs 7.78 lakh crore in September.

Liquidity had surged following large inflows through FCNR(B) deposits. The RBI has since been absorbing the surplus through variable rate reverse repo auctions and open market operation (OMO) bond sales. It has already sold bonds worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

In a separate announcement on Friday, the central bank said it would conduct another round of OMO bond sales worth Rs 25,000 crore on October 13.

“If the RBI believes overall liquidity is higher than desired, it can absorb the excess through OMO sales—which is exactly what it has done. The move, however, was not anticipated by the market,” Tripathi said.

The tighter daily CRR requirement, along with continued liquidity absorption, could help the RBI strengthen its grip on overnight money market rates. However, it will leave banks with less room to manage short-term fluctuations in their cash balances.