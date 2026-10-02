The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sudhakar Malli as Executive Director with effect from October 1, the central bank said in an official statement on Friday.

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Malli was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the RBI’s Department of Supervision before taking up the new role. As Executive Director, he will oversee the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).

Malli brings three decades of central banking experience

Malli has around three decades of experience as a career central banker, with extensive exposure to the supervision of banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and co-operative banks.

His supervisory experience in these areas spans more than two and a half decades. He has also worked in overseas jurisdictions, where he has around five years of supervisory experience.

Alongside his supervisory responsibilities, Malli has worked in the area of Currency Management, the RBI said.

His appointment places him in charge of the supervisory assessment function within the Department of Supervision, building on his long experience in financial-sector oversight.

New role in RBI’s Department of Supervision

The RBI’s Department of Supervision handles supervisory functions relating to regulated entities. Malli’s new assignment will specifically cover the supervisory assessment function, according to the central bank.

Malli holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

His appointment is part of the RBI’s senior leadership structure, following his tenure as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Supervision.

The central bank did not provide further details about specific responsibilities or priorities for Malli in his new position beyond stating that he will look after the Department of Supervision (Supervisory Assessment).