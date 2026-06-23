The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday relaxed the onboarding rules for small businesses using trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) platform. Under the new guidelines, the central bank also plans to streamline capital requirements for authorised entities with those for other non-bank payment system operators (PSOs), and allow financiers to obtain credit guarantee cover for exposures taken on TReDS.

TReDS is an online platform that enables small businesses to sell their invoices or trade receivables to banks and financial institutions to access working capital.

The RBI said that the platform must implement necessary validation checks to confirm the seller is an MSME, and ensure funds owed to the seller are credited only to the seller’s bank account.

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Applicants seeking to operate a TReDS platform must have a minimum net worth of Rs 25 crore, the regulator said. The RBI has given time till March 31, 2028, for existing entities to meet this net-worth requirement.

The platform should enable quick, seamless settlement of transactions between the financier and seller for trade receivable financing, and between the buyer and the financier on the due date, using any authorised payment system, according to the new guidelines.

The RBI said that MSMEs are of great importance in India’s economic development, serving as engines of growth and drivers of socio-economic progress. “MSMEs face constraints in obtaining adequate finance, particularly in terms of their ability to convert their trade receivables into liquid funds.” The regulator has introduced the TReDS platform to address this issue and facilitate financing of trade receivables.