scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

RBI committed to bring down inflation to 4 pc; watchful of price risks: Governor Das

“The role of continued and timely supply side interventions as is being undertaken by the government assumes criticality in limiting the severity and duration of such food price shocks,” he said.

Written by PTI
RBI, Shaktikanta Das, central banks, Global Finance magazine, Central Banker Report Cards 2023, inflation, economic growth, currency stability, interest rate
Delivering a lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, the governor said the RBI remains on guard to ensure that the second-order effects in the form of generalisation and persistence with regard to inflation are not allowed to take hold. Image: PTI

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the central bank is committed to bringing down inflation to 4 per cent and will remain watchful of risks as more frequent global supply shocks can have profound implications on the management of the price situation.Delivering a lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, the governor said the RBI remains on guard to ensure that the second-order effects in the form of generalisation and persistence with regard to inflation are not allowed to take hold.

Also Read

The central bank has been mandated by the government to keep inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.”The frequent incidences of recurring food price shocks pose a risk to the anchoring of inflation expectations, which has been underway since February 2022. We will remain watchful of this aspect also.

“The role of continued and timely supply side interventions as is being undertaken by the government assumes criticality in limiting the severity and duration of such food price shocks,” he said.In these circumstances, he said, it is necessary to be watchful of any risk to price stability and act timely and appropriately.

Also Read

“We remained firmly focused on aligning inflation to the target of 4 per cent,” he said without giving any timeframe.He also said that inflation, which had touched a high of 7.4 per cent in July, driven by a rise in vegetable prices, has started moderating.

More Stories on
Banking
RBI

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 18:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS